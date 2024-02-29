Paul Pogba has been handed a four-year ban following his failed drug test, according to reports in Italy.

Pogba, 30, was provisionally suspended back in September 2023 after his initial sample showed DHEA was found in his system, which can raise levels of testosterone – a hormone that increases the endurance of athletes.

In October 2023, his failed drug test was confirmed after his B sample returned a positive result.

The former Manchester United star was selected for random testing after Juventus’ game against Udinese last August.

According to the report, “the prosecution did not believe the defence’s version of accidental intake of the substance. Key point for Pogba’s lawyers, who had rejected the plea deal.”

It’s suggested this could spell the end of his illustrious career, with the Frenchman turning 31 next month.

Pogba returned to Juve in the summer of 2022 following an underwhelming second spell at Man United.

He had returned to Old Trafford for £89 million back in August 2016.

Pogba made 226 appearances in all competitions, scoring 39 goals – helping his old side win the Carabao Cup and Europa League.