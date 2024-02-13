The meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has begun as party leaders arrived at the PDP national headquarters, Wadata Plaza, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The BoT is often regarded as the conscience of the party.

The acting chairman of the PDP BoT, Adolphus Wabara, along with former governors, Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna State), Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun State), and former minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki, have arrived for the meeting.

Other party leaders present include a former PDP deputy national chairman, Shuaibu Oyedokun, and a former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido.

The PDP Governors Forum, under the leadership of Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, had on Monday, asked the National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition party to set in motion the machinery for convening meetings of the appropriate organs of the party from the Caucus to the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting as soon as possible.

The governor’s charge followed a legal action instituted by a party chieftain, Segun Showunmi, over the failure of the NWC to call the quarterly NEC meeting, which is the second highest decision-making organ of PDP. He had complained that the meeting was last held over a year ago.

The PDP BoT meeting will discuss the state of the party and related matters, and the yet-to-be scheduled NEC meeting. Other issues it might deliberate on were the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State and the uproar raised by the recent ward congress in the state.

Other issues begging the party’s attention is the unfolding impasse in Rivers State between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike.

The setting up of a post-election review committee for the 2023 elections has also been topical. Such committees are set up to help the party review its performance in previous general election.

This is the first meeting of the BoT since after the 2023 general election petition matters were concluded and the first meeting of the year.

Details Later…