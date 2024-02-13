Three Senators, who won their elections in the recent by-elections that took place penultimate Saturday, have taken their oath of office as members of the 10th Senate on Tuesday.

The Senators were sworn in by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in a ceremony that took place on the floor of the Red Chamber.

The Senators are: Prince Pam Mwadkon of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) to represent Plateau North; Professor Anthony Ani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent Ebonyi South, and Mustapha Musa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent Yobe East.

They were subsequently led to their respective seats after the swearing-in formalities.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement and anticipation as the Senators-elect filed into the Senate chamber, ready to embark on their new roles as representatives of their respective senatorial districts.

The oath of office, a solemn pledge to uphold the Constitution and faithfully discharge their duties, was administered on the trio under the supervision of the Senate President.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, congratulated the Senators on their successful election and encouraged them to discharge their duties with utmost dedication and integrity. He emphasised the importance of collaboration and urged the Senators to work together for the collective good of all Nigerians.