The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings earlier scheduled to hold on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The NEC meeting was meant to review recent events in the opposition party and approve party’s presidential campaign council composition ahead of the 2023 elections.

The setting up of the council had been stalled by the impasse arising from the emergence of the party’s presidential running mate, which pitched loyalists of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State against

those of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

However, a terse statement from the national secretary of PDP, Senator Samuel N. Anyanwu, said: “This is to inform all members of the PDP National Caucus and National Executive Committee that the meetings of the two bodies earlier scheduled for Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11, 2022, respectively, have been postponed.

“The postponement is due to unforeseen circumstances. A new date will be announced in due course. All inconveniences are deeply regretted.”