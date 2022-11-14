Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has declared that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will not win the 2023 presidential election.

Soludo said this on Monday in an article titled, ‘History Beckons And I Will Not Be Silent (Part 1)’ in response to the backlash arising from his comment on the LP presidential candidate during a TV show last week.

He said Obi was ony playing games, which the LP presidential candidate knew that they knew about it.

The governor said: “Let’s be clear: Peter Obi knows that he can’t and won’t win. He knows the game he is playing, and we know too, and he knows that we know.

“The game he is playing is the main reason he didn’t return to APGA. The brutal truth (and some will say, God forbid) is that there are two persons/parties seriously contesting for president: the rest is exciting drama!

“That many Americans may not like the fact that Joe Biden (79 years) and Donald Trump (76 years) are two frontrunners for president in their parties does not remove the fact that if both of them emerge as candidates, definitely one of them will be president in 2024.

“As my brother, I wish him well and even pray for him. I told him during his courtesy call that my prayer is that he or Prof Umeadi of APGA would win, why not?

“That is from my heart but I also told him that my head and facts on the ground led me to know that its probability is next to zero (what I cannot say before you, I won’t say behind you).

“So I already told him my opinion. Indeed, there is no credible pathway for him near the first two positions, and if care is not taken, he won’t even near the third position.”