The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the killing of the party’s senatorial candidate for Enugu East, Barrister Oyibo Chukwu, eve as he called on security agencies to fish out the killers for prosecution.

Chukwu was shot dead by unknown gunmen and his vehicle set ablaze by the attackers.

Reacting to the murder of the LP Senatorial candidate via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, Obi condoled with Barr. Chukwu’s family, Enugu East senatorial zone and Labour Party over the loss.

The LP presidential candidate wrote: “I received with deep shock and sadness, the news of the painful killing of Barr Oyibo Chukwu, the Senatorial Candidate of the Labour Party, for Enugu East Senatorial Zone.

“I strongly condemn the killing of Barr Chukwu in all its entirety. Human lives must remain precious, irrespective of political affiliation. The mindless bloodletting that occurs in the nation is beyond depressing. We must not continue to toe this dangerous path.

“Enough of the killings, now is time for healing. I sincerely condole with the bereaved family, the Enugu East Senatorial Zone and our dear Labour Party family, for this painful loss. I call on the law enforcement agents to fish out and bring to book, the perpetrators of this crime, and ensure that Nigerians freely exercise their civic duties without intimidation. -PO.”