The Kaduna State Police Command said its Crack Operatives of Operation Restore Peace at Galadimawa axis, acting on credible intelligence, have dislodged an identified kidnappers’ den at Galadimawa Forest in the State on August 18, 2022.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Muhammed Jalige, said the fierce encounter saw the doggedness of the operatives met with stiff resistance from the hoodlums, who at the end succumbed to the professional firepower of the operatives and scampered deeper into the forest with varying degrees of bullet injuries.

He said the brave operatives succeeded in arresting one of the bandits named Yusuf Monore, 20, with AK47 and AK49 rifles, and five rounds of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunition, three mobile phones and a torch.

He added that the suspect is being investigated as operatives were still on aggressive pursuit of his criminal cohorts.

The Police spokesperson noted that the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, CP Yekini Ayoku, while commending the gallantry exhibited by the officers who partook in the operation, assured of deepening the existing robust synergy and collaborative engagement between the security forces in the State, stressing that the Police remain resolute and focused on exterminating the enemies of the nation’s collective security.

He stated that the CP equally charged the law abiding citizens and residents of the State to always be vigilant and promptly report all suspicious characters to security agencies, while assuring them of the confidentiality of all sources of information.