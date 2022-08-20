The Nigerian Army has approved the retirement of 243 soldiers with effect from January 15, 2023.

In a leaked memo obtained by LEADERSHIP, the soldiers are to report to Army Records on October 15, 2022 for documentation.

According to the memo, the approval was based on voluntary disengagement and medical grounds.

The memo with reference number AHQ DOAA/G/300//92 titled, “Approval For Voluntary/Medical Discharge Soldiers First and Second Quarters 2022 91NA/32/4792 WO Ndagana Ishiaku -clk SD A1 and 242 Others” directed the various units to receive all military controlled items from the affected soldiers.

“Accordingly, I’m directed to please request you relay to their units to release the affected soldiers to report at HQ CAR with their unit service documents for documentation NLT 15 October 2022 with current photograph and ensure that; All forms of military controlled items, arms ammunitions and items of combat kits are recovered from them prior to their disengagement date and certify that they are properly de-kitted,” the memo said.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed the development to LEADERSHIP.

He said the Nigerian Army was not a conscripted one but voluntary service for able bodied Nigerians, adding that the Service has recently recruited 5,000 servicemen.

“The soldiers applied for it and the COAS approved it. We call it discharge, some soldiers applied for it due to medical issues and that they were no longer fit to continue with the job.

“If someone said he’s not fit to continue with the job, will you force him to continue? Others are voluntarily. The Army is not a conscripting service. Outrageous meanings should not be attached to it. We just recruited 5,000 men,” the Army spokesperson stated.