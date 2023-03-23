The Niger State Police Command has busted a syndicate abducting children under the guise of operating orphanage homes.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed that the syndicate was busted following the arrest of two suspects; Saviour Ebuka, 20, and Mary Peter, 25, at Tunga-Maje in Gwagwalada Area Council of the neighbouring Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

He said their arrest was sequel to the suspected abduction of two children, which incident was reported at Police ‘B’ Division in Suleja, Niger State.

Details Later….