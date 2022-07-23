The Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command attached to Buruku Division while acting on the directive of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini A. Ayoku, on rigorous patrols of all highways within the Command, have intercepted a large number of bandits on a heinous mission between Udawa/Buruku villages along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

The interception happened on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at about 1530hrs.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Muhammed Jalige, the bandits forcefully stopped three commercial vehicles and whisked away the occupants and were heading to the forest.

He said the resilient operatives on sighting the gang of criminals, immediately engaged them and gave them a fierce chase amidst exchange of fire.

“The Operatives’ courage and precision foiled the kidnap as the bandits fled into the forest with varying degrees of bullet wounds. Eight (8) victims were successfully rescued, namely; Bilki Abdulkarim, Hanifa Abdulkarim, Rabiu Ahmed all of Birnin Gwari, while Sabiu Yusuf Aminu Ibrahim, Amina Abdulkarim, Aisha Yusuf are of Udawa village of Chikun LGA Kaduna State and one Faridah Ahmed of Mando area sustained injury and was rushed to hospital for medical attention,” the PPRO said.

DSP Jalige further disclosed that the rescued victims were moved to Buruku Police Station where they were profiled, documented and escorted to their destinations, as concerted efforts were being put in place in ensuring sanity of the road.

He added that the Commissioner of Police has commended the sacrifice of the gallant men and tasked them not to relent in their commitment towards restoring public confidence and safety on the highways always.