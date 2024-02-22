The national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barr. Julius Abure, who was arrested by policemen from Zone 5 Headquarters in Benin City, Edo State, on Wednesday evening, has been released from detention.

Abure, it was gathered, was released around 3.05am on Thursday morning.

The AIG in charge of the zonal headquarters, Mr. Arungwa Nwazule, had late Wednesday night disclosed that the LP National Chairman, the Edo State chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbaloi and three others, were arrested for “conspiracy, brutal assault, attempted murder, armed robbery, grievous harm and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.”

Speaking to some of his supporters and LP faithful, who were at the Zone 5 Police headquarters as at the time of his release, Abure stated that what he suffered wasn’t different from what other freedom fighters suffer all over the world.

He added that his release by the Police was effected by pressure mounted on the Police from some quarters, which he did not name, adding that assurances were given that the state party chairman, publicity secrtary and other LP members earlier arrested alongside with him would be released later on Thursday.

Abure, who berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for making life unbearable for Nigerians, disclosed that since the February 25 2023 general election, detractors of the LP had not relented in instigating crises within the party, adding that several petitions bothering on frivolous accusations had been written against him.

He assured that neither him nor the party would be deterred from pursuing the goals of the Labour Party.