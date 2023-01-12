Abducted President of Igueben Area Customary Court, Mrs Precious Aigbonoga, has been rescued after a shootout between a joint team of Military and Police operatives and the kidnappers, in which a Policeman lost his life.

Aigbonoga was also said to have sustained gunshot wound during the gun duel.

The Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benin City Branch, led by Chief Nosa Francis Edo-Osagie, broke the news of the rescue of the Judge in a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the Association, Festus Osagie Usiobaifo Esq in Benin City on Thursday evening.

“A source told the Chairman and his team (Dream Team) that His Honour was rescued unhurt in the early hours of today, 12th day of January, 2022, following an attack launched against the kidnappers by Police Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad attached to Police Headquarters, Benin City.

“It was gathered that in the process of rescuing the victim, there was an exchange of heavy gunfire between the Police and the bandits which led to one of the gallant police officers paying the ultimate price.

“The Chairman while appreciating the Police for its prompt intervention in the rescue of the victim, also commiserates with the Edo State Commissioner of Police, C.P. Mohammed Adamu Dankwara on the loss of his gallant officer. The Chairman also prays to God Almighty to grant the family of the slain officer the fortitude to bear the loss.

“On a final note, the Chairman and his team appreciate Nigerians especially members of the Benin Bar for standing by the family of Mrs Precious Aigbonoga during her time in captivity,” the statement said.

However, a source close the family of the Customary Court President said she was rescued by the operatives of the Nigerian Army and has been reunited with her family.

“She was shot by the kidnappers. She is receiving treatment in the hospital.

“She was rescued my the military, but was shot by the kidnappers,” the source said.

Confirming the report, spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said she was rescued from the kidnappers’ den called “Scorpion Hill inside the forest” by a joint military-police team, adding that a policeman lost his life in the process.

Recall that Mrs. Aigbonoga was abducted on Monday around Ugoneki axis on her way to Igueben Local Government Area of the State, where she serves as sitting President in the Igueben Area Customary Court.