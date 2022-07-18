Nollywood actress in the popular The Johnson series, Ada Ameh, is dead.

The actress died in Warri, Delta State, around 11pm on Sunday.

A source who pleaded anonymity, said Ameh was a guest of an oil company topshot and his family when she suddenly collapsed.

She was rushed to the Nigerian National Petroleum Hospital but passed on before they arrived at the facility.

The source said several movie stars have been trooping to the facility on Monday morning to see her remains.

Ameh, who played the role of Anita in the movie ‘Domitilla’ in 1996, is famous for her comic characters, especially in the series ‘The Johnsons’.

Born on May 15, 1974, in Ajegunle, Lagos State, the popular actress had shared a video of herself eating with the family around 12:53pm on Sunday on her official Instagram page before death came calling later at night.