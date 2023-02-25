A pregnant woman and two others, including a member of the Emohua Vigilante Service (EMOVIS) have been killed on Saturday during the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections in Ubomini community of Emohua local government area of Rivers State.

Our Correspondent learnt that several houses were also burnt during the incident.

Buhari Casts Vote, Says Tinubu Is Preferred Candidate

Meanwhile, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has failed to accredit Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The BVAS failed to recognise Wike and his wife, Hon. Justice Suzette Nyesom Wike, when they came to cast their votes at Unit 7, Ward 9, Obio/Akpor local government area of the State.