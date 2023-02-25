Reactions have continued to trail the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections taking place across the federation on Saturday as foreign missions and international observer groups continue to assess the electoral process.

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, has so far expressed confidence in the electoral process, stressing that voting has been peaceful and orderly in some of the polling units she visited with her team in Abuja on election day.

The US Envoy said this in an interview with reporters when she visited the Tudun Wada Secondary School polling units in Zone 4, Abuja, where there was a large turnout of voters to cast their ballot on Saturday.

She said “It is a beautiful sunny day and the voters have come out, they are quite cheerful and everybody is happy to be here and casting their votes. It is wonderful to see such joviality and such calm in the election place and this is what we hope for across Nigeria today.”

She said further that the US will make commentary after the elections, adding that the world was watching the Nigerian elections because of the importance attached to it.

“This election has captured the attention of the world and fascination of the world. Elections in Nigeria matter. A free and fair election in Nigeria means a freer and fairer world. So, it is a great day for Nigeria,’’ she said.

Also speaking to reporters, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, said she has so far witnessed a pretty orderly and secure process and many people seemed pretty happy with the way the elections are being conducted.

She said “I have spoken to party agents who have confidence as well as the EFCC and so far so good.”

She noted the UK team on ground had reports of concerns about how early polling unit materials arrived in some places but generally the message was that of orderly elections conducted peacefully with people feeling that they are able to exercise their democratic rights which is very good news.

“From the atmosphere today, there has been a huge sense of excitement, nevertheless it is a very early election and we still have quite a number of hours to go. So, my message to voters and political parties is to continue to operate peacefully, and be patient. It is taking a bit of time for registration to take place. But if you are concerned in any way, make sure to take through the legal process and don’t resort to violence, the peace accord has been signed and everyone must show commitment to the peace accord,” she said

On the issue of vote buying, the British Envoy noted that there were so far no incident of vote buying in the polling units her team visited. She, therefore, urged Nigerians to vote for anyone they want and not to be intimidated.

Also reacting to the ongoing elections, President of the International Republican Institute (IRI), Daniel Twining, said although his organization has covered elections in Nigeria since 1999, the 2023 elections appeared quite different because of the unpredictable nature.

He said, “We have covered every Nigerian national election since 1999. Today, there is so much more technology now and obviously Nigeria has a much bigger and younger country. We know this is an important election without an incumbent running, with three major party candidates instead of two and the outcome is not known in advance, and that is a good thing. So, we are all ready to be surprised.”