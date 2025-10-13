Renowned international evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, has passed on. He was aged 80.

Advertisement

Ministry sources on X (formerly Twitter), including Monye Morris, confirmed that the revered cleric passed away in Lagos, marking the end of an era for one of Nigeria’s most influential Christian leaders and evangelists.

Dr. Uma Ukpai, who served the body of Christ for decades, was widely respected for his deep faith, powerful healing crusades, and unflinching commitment to the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Advertisement

His ministry, which spanned continents, brought salvation, healing, and hope to millions across Nigeria and beyond.

Born in Abia State, Rev. Ukpai rose to national prominence in the 1970s and 1980s through his dynamic preaching and miracle crusades that drew thousands. He was also one of the founding fathers of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), a body that united Pentecostal and Charismatic churches across the nation to promote revival and spiritual growth.

At the time of filing this report, his family was yet to issue any public statement on his demise.

Details Later…