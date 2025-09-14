Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan clinched victory in the final heat of the women’s 100m hurdles at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday.

Advertisement

Amusan stormed across the finish line with an impressive time of 12.53 seconds, solidifying her status as a favourite in the competition.

Her performance was nothing short of remarkable, as she maintained a commanding lead throughout the race.

The Nigerian athlete crossed the line well ahead of her nearest competitor, the Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton, who posted a time of 12.69 seconds. Italy’s Elena Carraro followed in third place, completing the race in 12.86 seconds.

With this emphatic win, Amusan has successfully secured her place in the next round, showcasing her exceptional speed and technique.

As the world turns its attention to the upcoming heats, all eyes will be on the reigning champion as she aims for further glory in Tokyo.