A faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly, loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, will this Tuesday screen and possibly confirm eight commissioner-nominees, whose names were submitted to the House by the governor.

The nominees include; Hon. Charles Bekee, Mr. Collins Onunwo, Hon. Solomon Eke, Dr. Peter Medee, Hon. Elloka Tasie-Amadi, Hon. Basoene Benibo, Mr. Tambari Sydney Gbara, and Dr. Ovy Orluideye Chukwuma.

A statement signed by the Clerk of the House, Dr. Godsgift Gillis-West, advised the nominees to be at the Hallowed Chamber of the House, located at the Admin Block, Government House, Port Harcourt, by 10:00am.

The statement read in part: “The Rivers State House of Assembly hereby invites the following Commissioner-nominees for screening and confirmation as members of the Rivers State Executive Council.

“Venue: Hallowed Chamber, Rivers State House of Assembly, Auditorium, Admin. Block, Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

“The nominees are to come along with twelve (12) sets of their Curriculum Vitae (CV) and, the originals and photocopies of their credentials.”

LEADERSHIP observed that the screening of the commissioner-nominees came barely one week after the confirmation and subsequent swearing-in of Dagogo Iboroma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

The nominees are likely to fill the vacuums created by the mass resignation of some former commissioners loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike.