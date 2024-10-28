The Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, has confirmed that the seven ministerial nominees whose nominations were forwarded to the Senate have commenced documentation ahead of their screening and confirmation by the lawmakers.

The screening and confirmation hearing is slated to commence on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at the Senate chamber.

A terse statement by the Presidential Aide on Monday night stated that the nominees were already submitting relevant documents to the Parliament as part of procedures for their screening and eventual confirmation by the Upper Legislative Chamber.

“The nominees are expected to be screened and confirmed by the Senate in compliance with Section 147 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended),” he added.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Bola Tinubu had last week Thursday formally asked the Senate to confirm appointments of the seven ministerial nominees.

President Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, which was read at plenary.

The ministerial nominees, as contained in the letter, included Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction;

Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment, and Amb. Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Others were Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Development; Idi Muktar Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development;

Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Minister of State, Housing, and Dr Suwaiba Said Ahmad, Minister of State, Education.

President Tinubu, in the letter, sought expeditious consideration of his request by the Senate.