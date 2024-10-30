The Senate on Wednesday evening confirmed the nomination of seven ministerial nominees forwarded to it by President Bola Tinubu for appointment as Ministers and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The Senate’s resolution followed hours of screening of the ministerial nominees by the Senators at the Committee of the Whole.

The Ministers-designate include Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment, and Amb. Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Others are Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Idi Muktar Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development;

Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Minister of State, Housing, and Dr Suwaiba Said Ahmad, Minister of State, Education.

Recall that President Tinubu had in a letter to the Senate last week sought for expeditious consideration of his request by the Senate.