A soldier of Nigerian Army has gone berserk killing his Commander, two others and thereafter committed suicide at Forward Operating Base, Rabah, in Sokoto State.

The soldier identified as Lance Corporal Nwobobo Chinoso of 223 Battalion Zuru, Kebbi State, was deployed at Forward Operating Base Rabah, where the incident happened at the residence of the Base commander on Sunday.

He opened fire and killed the FOB Commander, Lt. T.I. Sam-Oladapo, two other soldiers including the Command Sergeant Major (CSM), Iliyasu Inusa and Private Attahiru Mohammed, before turning the gun on himself.

A signal sighted by LEADERSHIP said the incident happened on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at about 1700 hours (5pm), adding that the cause of incident was yet unknown while investigation had commenced immediately.

Mobile Policeman Kills Woman Friend, Commits Suicide In Kwara

The signal reads: “At about 051700A MAR 23. LCPL Nwobobo Chinnoso of 223 Battalion Zuru Attached to 26 and Deployed at Forward Operating Base RABAH, opened fire and Killed the Forward Operating Base Commander Lt. TI SAM-OLADAPO, The Command Sergeant Major (CSM) SSGT Iliyasu Inusa and Pte Attahiru Mohammed, inside the Commander’s accomodation before Killing himself.”

The Commander, 8 Division Garrison and Commanding Officer, 26 Battalion were said to have visited the location, while efforts were ongoing to move the corpses to Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) in Sokoto.

Meanwhile, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, could not be reached for reactions, however, military sources confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP.

The sources attributed such ugly incident to war fatigue and trauma experienced by soldiers in war front.