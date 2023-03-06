The Ebonyi State Police Command has declared the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the State, Prof. Bernard Odoh, wanted in connection to the alleged murder of the traditional ruler of Omege Umuezokoha in Ezza North local government area of the State, Ezeogo Igboke Ewa.

Others declared wanted by the Police included Samuel Onyekachi Aligwe, Peter Orogwu (a.k.a One Boy), Chukwudi Aliewa (a.k.a Ezza), Chika Ezealigbo, Nnaemeka Egede (a.k.a Champagne), Nnabuike Okohu, Ogobuchi Agbom (a.k.a Okiri), Nonso Obasi and Ikechukwu Nwoba (a.k.a Solid).

This was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Onome Onovwakpoye, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP on Monday.

“The Ebonyi State Police Command has declared the under-listed persons wanted in connection with the murder of his Royal Highness Eze Christopher Igboke Ewa of Umu-Ezekoha Community in Ezza North,” the statement said.

The Police Command urged the good people of Ebonyi State and the general public to assist in apprehending the suspects if seen or call the Command’s emergency number 07064515001 or the nearest Police station with any useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, on Monday, insisted that all the individuals declared wanted by the Inspector General, IGP Usman Baba must be arrested and prosecuted.

Governor Umahi spoke at the Ebonyi State International Airport, Onueke Ezza South local government area of the State during a stakeholders meeting with stakeholders and people of Ezza Ezekuna clan.

The chairman, South-East Governors Forum urged the people to desist from killing of one another and embrace peace, adding that the people should be allowed to vote candidates of their choice and stop insisting that people should voting the APGA candidate, who is their son.

He said that the State government will ensure that security agencies were mobilized heavyily to all the Ezza clans to ensure free and fair elections even as he condemned the oath-taking by the people.

“You people took an oath that anyone who didn’t vote for your son will die. Now let me ask, how will Ohaozara man vote for your son and an Onicha man? We need alliances to succeed,” Umahi stated.