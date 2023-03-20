Heavily armed military men in their large numbers have taken over various streets leading to the State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kaduna State ahead of the collation of final result of the governorship election in the State on Monday evening.

The collation of the 23rd local government area of Kudan is expected to lead to the declaration of winner of the Kaduna State governorship election held last Saturday.

Meanwhile, there was palpable tension in Kaduna metropolis following speculations that the announcement of winner will lead to crisis.

Earlier, youths carrying placards in their large numbers had wanted to storm the INEC headquarters to protest what they described attempt to undermine the will of the people in favour of a particular party, alleging alterations of original election results.

Although, the State Governorship Collation Officer, Prof. Lawal Suleiman Bilbis, had said the resumed collation of the result from the last local government area in the State will resume by 6pm on Monday evening, as at the time of filing this report at 6:30pm, the collation was yet to commence.

Meanwhile, the INEC headquarters venue of the collation was already filled with observers, journalists, security personnel and party agents waiting for the final announcement of the governorship election result.