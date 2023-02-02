About three weeks to the 2023 general elections, Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) have endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, as its preferred candidate for the February 25 election.

The Forum took the decision after its extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

The leadersship of SMBLF is made up of the Middle Belt, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Forum, (PANDEF) leaders.

The communique after the meeting was read by a former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

Details Later…