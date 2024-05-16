Members of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), on Thursday, defied the heavy downpour in Lagos to hold prayers for peace to reign in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The prayer session held at the NAGAFF headquarters at Apapa, Lagos.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of NAGAFF, Mr Chidiebere Enelama, who chaired the session, said the association decided to hold the prayers because the NNPP was its brainchild.

He said that the NNPP was founded in 2002 by NAGAFF founder, Dr Boniface Aniebonam.

“Almost NAGAFF members are members of the NNPP. The party was formed not only to win elections in Nigeria but to propagate issues that would be favourable to the Maritime sector.

“It is sad to watch the ongoing internal wranglings and not intervene.

“We believe so much in the power of the Almighty and we believe He will restore peace to the NNPP,” he said.

Analema said the association also decided to pray for Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the NNPP, who was expelled by party for anti-party activities.

“NAGAFF and its members as the parent body of the NNPP under the leadership of Aniebonam shall continue to appreciate and remember the role played by Kwankwaso in the last presidential elections.

“It is our hope that God shall intervene in the internal wranglings of the NNPP and also give Kwankwaso the wisdom to retrace his steps in the issues concerning NNPP and his role therein,” he added.

Also speaking, Aniebonam said that prayer remained the key to resolving issues.

He recalled that when the odds were against the party in the Kano State governorship election at the Tribunal and Appeal Court, they ran to God for intervention at the Supreme Court and He answered their prayers.

“It is our hope and belief that God will answer us again at this trial period of internal crisis.

“We shall forge ahead to elect a great leader in Nigeria at God’s time.

As founder and life member of the NNPP board, it is my greatest desire to see peace reign and for the splinter group to retrace its steps.

“Am a father to all and I sincerely believe that God will hearken to our prayers,” Aniebonam stated.

The prayer session was officiated by Pastor Joel Ozor of the Rock of Evidence Assembly in Ojo, Lagos.

See Photos Below: