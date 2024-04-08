The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has declared Wednesday, April 10th, as the day for Eid-Fitri.

Sultan, who is the President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said the decision followed the report of National Moon Sighting Committees across the country confirming not sighting of the new moon

A statement signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sultanate Council, Professor Sambo Junaidu, and made available to newsmen in Sokoto, Monday night, said the council accepted the report and accordingly declared Wednesday, April 10th, 2024 as the first day of Shawwal 1445AH.

“His Eminence, the Sultan facilitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah, and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

“The Sultan while urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country, also wishes all Muslims a happy Eid-El-Fitri,” the statement said.