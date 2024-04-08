A Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ado Ekiti on Monday discharged and acquitted a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Ekiti state, Mr Ropo Adesanya over alleged breach of peace and threats of violence.

The 67-year-old Adesanya was discharged alongside James Dada, 49; Jegede James, 65; Jegede Ebenezer, 72; and 65 years old Matthew Fabamise.

The defendants who were standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, threatening violence and breach of peace were arraigned before the court presided over by Magistrate A.O Adeosun on September 4, 2023.

Police Prosecutor, Johnson Okunade, had told the court that the defendants committed the offence on April 21, 2023 at about 07:00 p.m in Ijan-Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state.

Okunade who said the defendants conspired among themselves to commit felony told the court that a case of threatened violence against the complainant, Maj. Olajide Ijadare, was reported at the station, while the defendants also conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

The offences, the prosecutor said contravened Sections 421, 69 and 181(1) (d) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State 2021.

In acquitting the defendants in his judgement, Magistrate Adeosun held that the prosecution did not adduce evidence to link the defendants with the commission of the offences in count II and count III, while count I which borders on conspiracy also failed.

“On the whole, after a careful and most anxious consideration of the evidence, I have come to the conclusion that the prosecution has failed to discharge the onus placed on them.

“Consequently, each defendants is hereby discharged and acquitted on count I, II and III,” he ruled.

In his testimony, the complainant said, “I know the defendants very well, we were born together at Ikesan, but they ganged and conspired against me because of a traditional installation.

“They lured the 4th defendant and Chief James Dada, when we wanted to install Oba Orun. The 2nd and 3rd defendants, however mobilised their sons with dangerous weapons, money, gun, illicit drugs and hard liquor.

“The defendants incited their sons to burn tyres at the venue of the installation ceremony, apparently to ensure that the installation did not hold.

“They also broke bottles, carry cutlass, shouting that they will shed blood if we go ahead to perform the installation.

“They threatened to kill me and cut my head. As a result of this, I invited my security officer to put a call to the Nigerian military men around to come to our aid in order to prevent breakdown of laws and order,” he explained.