United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that a suspect in the shooting and killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk has been arrested following a nationwide manhunt.

Advertisement

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said the suspect was turned in by someone close to him, adding that he hoped the killer receives the death penalty.

He noted it was unclear whether the suspect was acting alone or as part of a larger group.

Authorities said more than 7,000 leads were pursued before the arrest but have not released the suspect’s identity or revealed a possible motive.

“I can tell you it was a targeted event,” said Robert Bohls, the top FBI agent in Salt Lake City.

An unnamed source told Reuters the suspect is currently in the custody of Utah State Law Enforcement.