Suspected political thugs have disrupted the ongoing collation of results of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Edo State.

Senator Monday Okpebholo was leading other aspirants by a landslide in the results of seven local government areas out of the eight local government areas released so far by the party’s electoral officials on Saturday.

The officials had announced a break in the exercise to enable the electoral panel wait for other officials to turn in their results.

Soon afterwards, suspected thugs stormed the Lushville Hotel venue of the results collation centre despite the presence of the State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Funsho Adegboye.

The thugs beat up journalists and electoral officials and as well drove them out of the venue.

Journalists’ working tools like television cameras and computer laptops were smashed by the hoodlums, who had a field day despite the presence of security men at the exercise.

Details Later…