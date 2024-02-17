President Bola Tinubu has told African leaders in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Saturday, that Nigeria was ready to host the African Central Bank (ACB).

He said his administration will engage the African Union (AU) Commission in collaboration with member-states to ensure that the bank takes off as scheduled in 2028.

According to presidential media aide, Bayo Onanuga, who disclosed this on X handle on Saturday, President Tinubu spoke in his address at the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He affirmed that Africa’s success in conclusively addressing its challenges hinges on the firmness of its resolution, built on a foundation of deep-rooted solidarity, if it is to avoid perpetuating existing problems and creating new ones.