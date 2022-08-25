The Federal Government has warned Nigerians against moving to Northern Cyprus, as many have met their untimely death due to human right abuses in the country.

The Director-General of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, gave the warning Thursday, at the weekly Ministerial Media Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Officially called the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus is a de facto state that comprises the northeastern portion of the Island of Cyprus.

Recognised only by Turkiye, Northern Cyprus is largely considered by the United Nations and the international community to be part of the Republic of Cyprus.

According to Dabiri-Erewa, Northern Cyprus is only recognised by Turkiye, hence it does not have robust mechanisms that would enable the Federal Government to pursue justice for several Nigerian students killed in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dabiri-Erewa said, “Think twice before going to Northern Cyprus. We can’t do much for Nigerians there. Our students are being killed daily.”

Dabiri-Erewa also disclosed that over 10,000 stranded Nigerians have been evacuated so far.

She added that every Nigerian stranded in Ukraine at the start of the conflict with Russia have returned home safely.

She also said students psychologically affected by the conflict have undergone proper counselling before continuing their education either online or onsite by enrolling into local Universities to continue their programmes.

Details Later…