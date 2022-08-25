A former Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Professor Charles Quakers Dokubo, is dead.

Dokubo, an indigene Abonnema in Akuku Toru local government area of Rivers State, died on Wednesday evening in Abuja after a brief illness.

Born on March 23, 1952, the late PAP boss had his primary and secondary school education in Abonnema community.

He had his ‘A’ levels at Huddersfield Technical College in West Yorkshire.

From 1978-1980, Dokubo was admitted to the University of Teesside at Middlesbrough, where he undertook a course in modern History and politics and was awarded a BA[Hons.]. At the University of Bradford.

ADVERTISEMENT

He completed his Masters Degree in Peace Studies, before continuing his doctoral degree in Nuclear Weapon Proliferation and its control.

In 1985, he was awarded his doctoral degree in the same University of Bradford. He was later appointed a temporary lecturer in the department before proceeding to Nigeria in 1993.

He was a Research Professor at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in Lagos.