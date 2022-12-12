Suspected political thugs have set ablaze a campaign office of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mohammed Barde, on fire in Gombe State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the office located at the Government Reserved Area (GRA) was burnt in the early hours of Monday around 2am.

Our correspondent reports that the fence of the PDP office was recently demolished by the Gombe State Urban Planning and Development Authority (GOSUPDA) on the ground that the office was sited near a Presidential Lodge in GRA, Gombe.

GOSUPDA also claimed that the land was approved as a residence but that the PDP candidate converted it into a political campaign office.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Gombe State Police Command, Mahid Muazu Abubakar, confirmed the arson to our correspondent and assured that the matter was under investigation.

“Commissioner of Police (CP) has directed discrete investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and perpetrators will not go scot-free,” the Police spokesman stated.