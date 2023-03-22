Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), His Eminence Sa’ad Abubakar III, has said the crescent for the commencement of the Ramadan fasting has been sighted.

Sultan in a broadcast on NTA on Wednesday night, directed Muslims in the country to commence fasting on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The announcement followed the sighting of the moon in different parts of the country as confirmed by the National Moon Sighting Committee.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month for fasting, prayer, reflection and assisting the needy.