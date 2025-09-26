President Bola Tinubu, on Friday afternoon, arrived the Mapo Hall venue of the coronation of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland in Oyo State.

Advertisement

Tinubu and entourage, who arrived at about 2.24pm, were earlier awaited for hours into the historic event.

The President arrived at the occasion in company of Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, and other other governors, including Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Advertisement

The National Anthem was immediately sang followed by the anthem of Oyo State to formally kick-start the presentation of Staff of Office to the new Ibadam monarch.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported that the former governor of Oyo State, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, was officially crowned the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland according to traditional rites.

Oba Ladoja was crowned at the Ose Meji Temple in Ibadan South-East Local Government Area of the state.

Ladoja, who had earlier received the traditional Akoko leaf at the Labosinde Compound, Oja’ba, Ibadan.

He will now be presented with the staff and instrument of office by Governor Seyi Makinde at the historic Mapo Hall.