President Bola Tinubu is set to head to Paris, France, from London, United Kingdom, any moment from now for another ‘significant engagement’.

This was disclosed by Tinubu’s close political ally and former placeholder running mate, Ibrahim Kabir Masari, on Friday evening.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Tinubu had travelled to London on October 2, 2024, for a two-week vacation.

A statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the “working vacation” was part of his yearly leave. It also said the president will return to Nigeria after the leave expires.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave.

“He will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms.”

“He will return to the country after the leave expires,” the statement had said.

It is the first time President Tinubu will go on leave since he assumed office in May 2023, though he embarked on several foreign trips between then and now.

The 1999 Constitution (as amended) requires the president to write the National Assembly, informing it of his plan to proceed on vacation. It is unclear if President Tinubu did so or not at press time.

However, after nine days in London, President is set to travel to Paris for an unknown engagement.

Taking to his Facebook page on Friday, Masari, who visited Tinubu at his private residence in London on Friday, revealed that he would be travelling alongside the President to France.

He wrote: “Today, I had the honour of visiting President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR at his private residence in the United Kingdom, where we engaged in productive discussions. Together, we are now heading to Paris, France, for another significant engagement.”