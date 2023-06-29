JUST-IN: Tinubu In Ogun, Meets Awujale, Alake

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived Ogun State on separate visits to two prominent traditional rulers in the State.

The President will be meeting the Alake of Egba Land, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta, the State capital, and the Awujale of Ijebu Land in Ijebu-Ode.

The President’s chopper landed at exactly 10:18am at the Dipo Dina International Stadium in Ijebu Ode. He was accompanied by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, and the Chief of Staff to the President