Alleged Infidelity: Davido Breaks Silence

Singer Davido has broken his silence amid the allegations of infidelity levelled against him.

The musician made his first social media post via Instagram Story on Thursday since the news of his alleged infidelity broke out.

Davido responded to the claims with a poster of his song, ‘Unavailable’.

The award-winning singer found himself in a messy situation after two women accused him of impregnating them.

Taking the lead, a US-based entrepreneur Anita Brown took social media users by surprise on Tuesday with claims that she was expecting a child with the singer.