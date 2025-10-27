President Bola Tinubu has met with the newly appointed Service Chiefs at the State House in Abuja on Monday, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.

The Service Chiefs were attending the closed-door session following their recent appointment, which the Presidency described as a strategic move to enhance professionalism, efficiency, and renewed morale within the Armed Forces.

In attendance at the meeting with the President were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff, Major General Waheedi Shaibu, Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Kennedy Aneke, and Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas.

Details of the President’s meeting with the new military leadership wa yet to be made public as of press time.

Details Later…