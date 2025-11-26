President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the names of three non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

The request was contained in a letter addressed to the upper chamber and read during Wednesday’s plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

According to President Tinubu, the appointments were made in line with Section 171 (1), (2)(c), and (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The nominees were Kayode Are – Ogun State, Aminu Dalhatu – Jigawa State, Ayodele Oke – Oyo State.

The President urged the Senate to “consider and confirm the appointments of the nominees expeditiously,” while conveying his “highest consideration” to the lawmakers.

After reading the letter, Senate President Akpabio remarked that more nominations were expected “The list contains three names for now. I am sure others will follow,” he said.

He subsequently referred the request to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and directed the panel to screen the nominees and submit its report within one week.