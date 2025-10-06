Following the directive of President Bola Tinubu for an immediate review of the 2026 Hajj fares, Vice President Kashim Shettima has directed the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to come up with new fares for the exercise within two days.

This, the Vice President said, had become necessary considering continued appreciation of the naira against the dollar – a primary determinant for the pilgrimage fares.

VP Shettima who handed down the President’s directive on Monday during a meeting with management and board members of NAHCON at the Presidential Villa, called for synergy among national and state officials, including state Governors, in streamlining and adopting a new set of fares for the exercise.

In a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, VP Shettima also called for prompt action by all stakeholders to ensure quick payments and timely remittances to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to facilitate a hitch-free exercise.

Fielding questions from journalists shortly after the meeting with the VP, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hadeija, said the meeting convened at the instance of the Vice President was to finalise preparations for the 2026 Hajj operations, particularly the determination of fares for the 2026 exercise.

He explained that the goal was to reduce the amount payable by pilgrims for the exercise, given the current trend in the economy occasioned by ongoing reforms being undertaken by the Tinubu administration.

He said, “Rates have continued to improve steadily, with the naira appreciating based on the effects of the economic reforms of the government.

“The Vice President felt that if pilgrims paid ₦8.5 million to ₦8.6 million based on negative exchange rate last year, and the exchange rate has improved, then the changes should reflect in the current fares, and the benefits should also be passed to the prospective pilgrims.

“So, the Commissions and all officers of the Hajj commission are here and they have been told to immediately go to look at more realistic exchange rates. If we achieve what we envisage, then we will have a very significant reduction in the Hajj.”

On his part, Secretary of NAHCON, Dr Mustapha Mohammad, said the the President’s directive would increase the number of intending pilgrims for this year’s exercise.

“It is a welcome development and the lower the Hajj fare, the better for Muslim faithful intending to perform Hajj. So, as directed by the Vice President, we will work tirelessly between today and tomorrow to see that we reduce it to the bearerest minimum and affordable rate for every Muslim faithful to have the opportunity to perform this very important pillar of Islam.”

Also, the Chairman, Kebbi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and Deputy Chairman, Forum of the Chief Executive of 36 and the FCT Chairmen of pilgrims Board, Alhaji Faruk Aliyu Yaro, expressed delight with the presidential directive.

“We are very happy because the President and the Vice President have already intervened. We thank God for what they have said, which is expected to bring down the cost of Hajj fare. So, we are happy,” he said.