A Magistrate Court in Kano has ordered the remand of popular TikTok user, Ashiru Idris, popularly known as Mai Wushirya at a Correctional Centre for posting indecent videos involving a dwarf woman whose name was undisclosed on social media.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Halima Wali of Court No. 7, ordered that the TikToker be sent to a correctional centre for two weeks before the hearing continues.

LEADERSHIP reports that officials of the Kano State Censorship Board arrested Mai Wushirya last week after clips showing him in a shirtless state engaging in what authorities described as “immoral and demeaning acts” with a dwarf woman went viral online.

The Board maintained that the circulated videos were in direct violation of the state’s Censorship laws which prohibit the distribution of obscene or sexually suggestive materials.

Speaking to journalists after the ruling, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Censorship Board, Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, disclosed that the court has directed the appearance of the woman involved before the next hearing.

“The court has also ordered his partner to appear in court before the hearing continues. Even before we arraigned him, we tried to get him to cooperate with us in helping us locate her, but he refused. However, now that the court has ordered it. I’m sure we will be successful in bringing her,” Sulaiman revealed.

Sulaiman also revealed they have received reports that the woman featured in the videos has since escaped to Zamfara State but efforts continue to ensure her return to Kano to face trial alongside the TikToker.