President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over the National Caucus meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja on Tuesday night.

This marks the first such gathering since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

The high-level meeting, which began at 7:20pm local time, comes ahead of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting scheduled for Wednesday at the APC national secretariat in Wuse 2, Abuja.

Among those in attendance are Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, and APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje.

The party’s National Working Committee (NWC) is also well represented, with key officials, including the deputy national chairmen (North and South), national secretary, legal adviser, treasurer, organising secretary, women leader, youth leader, and representative for persons living with disabilities.

APC governors, led by Imo State governor and chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodinma, are also present, including Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun, Borno State governor Babagana Zulum, Niger State governor Umar Bago, and Kogi State governor Ahmed Ododo.

Former Bayelsa State governor Timipre Sylva is leading a delegation of South-South APC leaders, while notable northern figures in attendance include former Zamfara State governor Abdulaziz Yari, former Nasarawa State governor Tanko Al-Makura.

The meeting’s agenda includes discussions on a proposed non-elective convention of the party, the establishment of party standing committees, and the implementation of a membership e-registration exercise. A report from the party’s national legal adviser on the ongoing litigations involving the APC is also expected to be reviewed.

Other senior party figures attending the meeting include founding APC National Chairman Chief Bisi Akande, former Ogun State governor Olusegun Osoba, and ex-party national secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Also, former House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara, former Cross River State governor Ben Ayade, and former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, are also present.

The meeting is expected to set the stage for key party decisions ahead of the NEC session on Wednesday.