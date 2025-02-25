As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prepares to conduct several by-elections, including one for the Edo Central Senatorial District in Edo State, political analysts have predicted a win for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

According to pundits, the Edo Central Senatorial District stands out as a key battleground, not just in Edo State but across party lines nationally as the seat became vacant following the election of Senator Monday Okpebholo as Edo State governor on September 21, 2024.

The Edo Central by-election will be highly strategic for the APC and Governor Okpebholo and the party is expected to deploy a well-calculated strategy, not only to retain the senatorial district but also as part of its broader plan to strengthen its position ahead of the 2027 presidential election and solidify its influence in Edo State.

To secure victory, they said APC must prioritise a candidate with deep community ties, integrity, proven leadership, active grassroots engagement, and a clear vision for the constituency’s development.

This election presents a critical opportunity for the APC to reaffirm its dominance in Edo State and showcase Governor Okpebholo as a grassroots leader with a forward-thinking approach to governance.

In his view, one of the analysts, Midi Modire, however, said the APC’s success will depend on selecting the right candidate, maintaining party unity, mobilising grassroots support, leveraging political structures, addressing voter concerns, and countering opposition threats.

Modire stressed that with a well-executed strategy, the APC can retain the seat and use this victory as a stepping stone toward broader political objectives for Edo State and the 2027 general election.

Among the growing list of APC Senatorial hopefuls in Edo Central, one name stands out—Glory Oziegbe Momodu. A proud son of Esan soil, Momodu’s father hails from Ekpoma in Esan West LGA, while his mother is from Ewohimi in Esan South East LGA. Born and raised in Esan, he remains deeply connected to his cultural heritage and values, making him a true representative of his people.

An accomplished engineer, Momodu boasts over 18 years of experience in designing, developing, and implementing innovative solutions across various industries in Nigeria and the United States. His technical expertise, combined with his leadership skills, positions him as a candidate capable of driving meaningful development.

Beyond his engineering career, Momodu is a U.S. military veteran, bringing a wealth of experience in project management, cross-functional team leadership, and operational strategy. His military background underscores his discipline, strategic thinking, and ability to navigate complex challenges—qualities essential for effective political leadership.

Currently, he serves as a consultant with the United States government, applying his expertise to drive high-impact initiatives and strategic solutions at the federal level. His experience working within governance and policymaking gives him a unique edge, enabling him to bridge global best practices with local needs.

Momodu is not just a politician—he is a community builder with a deep-rooted commitment to sustainable development and human empowerment. His philanthropic efforts span key areas such as education, agriculture, orphan and widow support, and economic empowerment for market women.

Recognising education as the foundation for societal progress, Momodu has provided accommodation and essential resources for young people, ensuring they can focus on their studies. He has also offered stability and guidance, helping individuals find their footing both in Nigeria and the United States.

Understanding the importance of agriculture in rural communities, he has supported farmers with fertilizers, farming equipment, and access to quality seeds, boosting agricultural productivity and food security.

Momodu’s compassion extends to orphaned children, where he has partnered with orphanages to improve their living conditions and educational opportunities. He has also provided financial assistance to widows, restoring hope and economic stability to vulnerable families.

According to Modire, Market women, who play a crucial role in local economies, have also benefited from his initiatives. He has provided financial support to help them start, grow, and expand their businesses, fostering economic independence and sustainability.

Momodu’s unwavering loyalty to the APC, coupled with the credibility he enjoys among party stakeholders and community leaders, further strengthens his credentials. Many within the party view him as a stabilizing force capable of uniting diverse interests and delivering electoral victory.

For the APC to mount a formidable challenge and retain the Edo Central Senatorial District, political analysts argued that Glory Oziegbe Momodu represents the party’s best bet. His combination of political experience, grassroots appeal, and development-driven leadership makes him the ideal candidate to secure victory.