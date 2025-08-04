Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu has rewarded Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress with national honours, cash prizes, and houses, following their historic fifth consecutive AfroBasket title victory in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

At a reception held in their honour on Monday, President Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on each member of the team, gifted them $100,000 each, and an apartment in Abuja.

While addressing the team, VP Shettima said their triumph was a testament to the strength of unity and teamwork. “This victory shows what happens when we work together. Nigerian women have never failed this country in sports, and D’Tigress has once again made us proud,” he said.

Sunday’s emphatic 78–64 win over Mali at the Palais des Sports de Treichville capped a remarkable journey for Coach Rena Wakama, who made history as the first female coach to lead the team to AfroBasket glory since assuming leadership in 2023.

D’Tigress have now cemented their dominance on the continent with five consecutive titles — 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025 — an unprecedented feat in African women’s basketball history.

LEADERSHIP recalls that President Tinubu has rewarded the nation’s senior female football team, Super Falcons to the same gifts recently for winning the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).