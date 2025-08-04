Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani has carried out a minor cabinet reshuffle aimed at re-energising the machinery of government for optimal service delivery.

According to a statement on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Malam Ibraheem Musa, the Governor moved the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Sule Shuaibu, SAN, to the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, while his counterpart in the Internal Security and Home Affairs, Barrister James Kanyip takes over from Musa.

Governor Sani charged the two top functionaries to approach their new responsibilities with fairness, total commitment and integrity.

“The Governor expects them to bring their extensive experiences and knowledge to bear on their new assignments. He wished them God’s guidance and protection,’’ the statement added.