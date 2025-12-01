Nigeria’s defence minister, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has resigned his appointment from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet with immediate effect.

In a letter dated December 1, 2025, sent to President Tinubu, Badaru said he was quitting on health grounds.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday night, President Tinubu has accepted the resignation and thanked Badaru for his services to the nation.

He said President Tinubu will likely inform the Senate of Badaru’s successor later this week.

Badaru Abubakar, 63, was a two-term governor of Jigawa State from 2015 to 2023. He was appointed as a minister on August 21, 2023, by President Tinubu.

His resignation comes amid President Tinubu’s declaration of a national security emergency, with plans to elaborate on its scope in due course.