A devastating midnight fire has claimed the lives of five members of a family at Kofar Sauri area of Katsina metropolis of Katsina State, leaving the community in deep shock and mourning.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, consumed the family’s building before neighbours and sympathisers could intervene.

The victims, which include a father, mother and their three children, were trapped in the house as the fire rapidly spread through the building. By the time residents noticed the flames, the house and its contents were already burnt beyond recognition.

Sources revealed that the tragedy may have been triggered by a sudden power surge following the restoration of electricity.

“There was an unusual electricity surge when the light came back. That’s likely what caused the fire,” a resident said, noting that the neighbourhood often experienced high-voltage power late at night.

Others attributed the rapid spread of the fire to the intensifying harmattan season, which has already contributed to several similar incidents across the state.

“The cold and strong harmattan winds make fires spread very quickly. This is not the first incident,” another resident explained.

As of press time, neither the police nor the state and federal fire services had issued an official statement regarding the tragedy.