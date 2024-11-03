President Bola Tinubu will swear in the seven newly appointed ministers on Monday, November 4, 2024, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this on his official X account on Sunday.

Onanuga stated that the planned inauguration followed the Senate’s confirmation of the seven ministerial nominees last week.

The new ministers and their portfolios include Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi as Minister of Labour & Employment, and Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Also joining the Tinubu administration are Dr. Jumoke Oduwole as Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment; Idi Mukhtar Maiha as Minister of Livestock Development; Yusuf Abdullahi Ata as Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, and Dr. Suwaiba Said Ahmad as Minister of State for Education.