Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai(Fifth from right) with award winning students and officials of the FCT Secondary Education Board

China has reiterated its commitment to partner with Nigerian authorities to boost education, which it said is key to the development of the country and enhancement of the skill and talents of the country’s youths.

The Chinese government has over the years invested in capacity building for Nigeria at different levels as a strategic tool to improve the quality of education by strengthening the abilities of individuals, institutions and systems.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, made this known at the launch of Chinese Corner and “Nihao China” Painting Competition Awards Ceremony, at the Government Secondary School Wuse zone 3in Abuja.

He said: “And among this very important consensus, one of them is to increase the high-level education exchanges between our two countries. So I would like to assure you that in the future, the Chinese Embassy would like to contribute more to build more Chinese corners across Abuja.

“And we would like to provide more opportunities for teachers and the students to visit China and to train in China. I hope that the teachers and the students in the China corner will really become the messengers of friendship between our two countries.”

The envoy disclosed that for the past 10 years, under the cooperation of the Chinese Embassy and the FCT Education Board, over twelve Chinese corners have been built around Abuja, to provide students and teachers with the opportunity to explore the mysterious and wonderful oriental Chinese culture.

He said, “I would like to echo that in this fast-changing world, it is important to increase the understanding of diversity. So I think the Chinese corner has contributed to cross-cultural communications. And students, by committing to Chinese culture, Chinese dance, Chinese history, I think it broadens their vision, their eyesight. And I think in the future, they will become messengers and ambassadors between our two countries.

“And of course, over the years, we have also selected many well-performed students and teachers to visit China. Currently, there are quite a few students still in China. And this is an opportunity that we believe is really a testament of the good cooperation between our two countries. Because I believe that country-to-country relations eventually boil down to people-to-people relations. And students are the future of the country.”

The Chinese envoy was delighted at the performances from the teachers, the students, and praised Nigerians for their great talents, adding that there are many students that benefited a lot from the Chinese corner.

“We got very positive responses, and there are some students who came to us saying that it’s a very cool club, because it provides them with the opportunity to explore the mysterious and wonderful oriental Chinese culture,” he added

The director/secretary, FCT Secondary Education Board, Dr. Muhammed Ladan, noted that the relationship with China and Nigeria is of mutual benefit to both nations, urging the students who participated in the painting competition to feel proud to have participated.

He said, “The Corners serve as a resource Center for Chinese education and also serves as hubs for cultural exchange between Nigeria and China. The Chinese Corners provides the students ample opportunities to learn mandarin and seek scholarships in China to further their studies.

“It may interest you to know further that the collaboration between the Chinese Embassy and the FCT Secondary Education Board has been of mutual benefit to both countries. While the Chinese gain a cultural exposure to the young generation of Nigerians, the Nigerian students and staff on the other hand, gain capacity building, scholarship and educational support.”

Responding to the initiative the Principal Government Secondary school, Wuse zone 3, Josephine Ogwu, said the China Corner will be used effectively.

She said, “The Cultural centre which provides a platform for educational and cultural exchange between Nigeria and China. We hope that the Chinese Corner contributes meaningfully towards people to people diplomacy, while providing educational and artistic opportunities, and fostering a sense of community among people from diverse backgrounds. We also anticipate that this initiative will serve to deepen the mutually beneficial cooperation and respect between Nigeria and China.”

Other highlights of the event were presentation of awards to the students who participated in the Nihao China Painting Competition, which saw about 120 students entering for the competition as well as the provision of educational materials to students of the institution.